English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 15, 2021

404

The page you are looking for was not found.
Back to Home
 ACN Search:
 
Introducing the highlights of this year's Asian Financial Forum at today's press conference are: Duncan Chiu, Executive Director, Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association; Patrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director; Mary Huen, Chairperson, 2021 Asian Financial Forum Steering Committee and Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered; and Wilson Chow, Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Industry Leader, PwC [L-R]
 
 Events:
MRA2021
3  -  5   February
Bangkok, Thailand
World Cloud Show - Vietnam
21   February
Virtual
Southeast Asia Digital Week 2021
23  -  26   February
Virtual
inter airport South East Asia 2021
24  -  26   February
Singapore
POWER WEEK ASIA
15  -  18   March
Virtual
2021 Smart City & Summit Expo
23  -  26   March
Taiwan
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
More events >>
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Cookies Policy | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6653 1210 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

       